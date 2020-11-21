Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Association today launched its Office Of The Vice President at the Queen's Park Savannah with the distribution of learning devices. TUCO's Vice President Ainsley King said that the organisation wants to do more for its members.

Abstention Reaction

One criminologist tonight is questioning the figures provided by Attorney General Faris Al Rawi as he lobbied for the passage of the Anti-Gang Bill.

More Money For COVID Support

Thirty Million additional dollars will have to be sourced by Finance Minister Colm Imbert to meet additional social services grants.

No Christmas Parties

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley announced today, he will instruct the head of the public service, to ensure no Christmas parties are allowed this Christmas season.