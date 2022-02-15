After a few days of uncertainty and deliberations, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation, TUCO, has reached a consensus on whether its members will feature in a Taste of Carnival 2022, and what form that will take. Meantime, one reigning Monarch who is also part of TUCO's executive is calling on members of the fraternity to boycott all events this Carnival season. Rynessa Cutting has more.

