TTUTA: We Are Not Being Obstructionist

TTUTA will meet with the Education Minister tomorrow, as education stakeholders are still in the process of straightening out the kinks in the new teaching and learning system. On our Morning Edition Programme on Wednesday, TTUTA President Antonia De Freitas said the Association will be seeking the interest of the nation's children, but also that of teachers, as pandemic or not, bad precedents cannot be set.
