TTUTA Upset

For the 3rd time since the reopening of all schools for students vaccinated and unvaccinated in forms four to six, classes have been interrupted at the Scarborough Secondary School, due to a water pump issue. The matter is not sitting well with TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts. More from Elizabeth Williams.

