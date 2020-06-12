Paying stipends to teachers in August, is nothing short of an insult.

This, from TTUTA's Tobago officer, Bradon Roberts.

Roberts sat down with TV6's Elizabeth Williams to discuss the matter, involving SEA students and teachers, in Tobago.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

REGIONAL ONLINE CHESS

REGIONAL ONLINE CHESS

The Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association is hosting a Regional Online Youth Tournament starting on Friday, which is linked to the world governing body FIDE.