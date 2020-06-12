Paying stipends to teachers in August, is nothing short of an insult.
This, from TTUTA's Tobago officer, Bradon Roberts.
Roberts sat down with TV6's Elizabeth Williams to discuss the matter, involving SEA students and teachers, in Tobago.
Paying stipends to teachers in August, is nothing short of an insult.
This, from TTUTA's Tobago officer, Bradon Roberts.
Roberts sat down with TV6's Elizabeth Williams to discuss the matter, involving SEA students and teachers, in Tobago.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The T&T Chamber of Commerce weighs in on Finance Minister Colm Imbert's review of the 2020 budget. Here's more in this report.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association is hosting a Regional Online Youth Tournament starting on Friday, which is linked to the world governing body FIDE.
More stringent regulation and enforcement measures are coming for the fisheries industry.
Would teachers turn up for work in July, ahead of the Secondary Entrance Assessment Exam for eleven-plus children in August?
We bring down the curtains on our segment where we interrogate sporting personalities during the lockdown.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription