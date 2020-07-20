While TTUTA Tobago is at this time pleased with some of the measures instituted by the Division of Education as SEA pupils returned to the classroom, there are some concerns. TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams, who brings us this report.
TTUTA TOBAGO PUPILS
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The detection rate for murders as of this year has increased by a very high percentage according to the police .
While TTUTA Tobago is at this time pleased with some of the measures instituted by the Division of Education as SEA pupils returned to the classroom, there are some concerns.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley again cautioned the people of Tobago to stay clear of PDP Leader Watson Duke, as he is a mask of the UNC.
The Ministry of Education is reporting a high turnout of teachers and their charges as they begin their one month marathon to the SEA Exam.
It will be a second trial for leader of the Jamaat Al Muslimeen Leader for failure to appear before a Commission of Enquiry into the 1990 attempted coup.
Hope is finally on the horizon for the global community, as a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford has been proven to trigger an immune response to the novel coronavirus and is now available.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- KAMLA REJECTS WASA ACCUSATION
- JACK IS LYING
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 15th July 2020
- TTPS: MURDER DETECTION RATE INCREASES
- Schools Have Not Received Basic Cleaning Supplies
- DRY TAPS FOR CXC IN PRINCES TOWN
- ROWLEY ON UNC WATSON
- SECOND TRIAL FOR BAKR
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 14th July 2020
- GOOD TURN OUT AS STD 5'S HEAD BACK TO SCHOOL