TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts tells TV6 News, he is today disappointed with Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett and Assistant Secretary Orlando Kerr and the late start of the school repairs program in Tobago. Mr. Roberts said, all he is seeing is social media postings of parties, gala functions by the THA, but a lack of focus on Tobago's schools. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AMCHAM LAUNCHES HSSE CONFERENCE 2022

AMCHAM LAUNCHES HSSE CONFERENCE 2022

The American Chamber of Commerce of T&T has officially launched it's 2022 Health, Safety, Security and Environment Conference and Exhibition under the theme 'Reimagining HSSE."

BREAD BUTTER & SCRAP IRON

BREAD BUTTER & SCRAP IRON

The scrap Iron industry lobbies opposition support as it prepares for its rally on Friday. Association president Allan Ferguson says opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar would not have done this to his members.

CHALKDUST: A LOT TO BE PROUD OF AT 60 YEARS

CHALKDUST: A LOT TO BE PROUD OF AT 60 YEARS

Trinidad and Tobago has done well during its 60 years as an independent nation.

This from professor and nine-time Calypso Monarch champion Dr. Hollis Liverpool -- also known as "Chalkdust."

CHILD ISSUES AND BURNOUT

CHILD ISSUES AND BURNOUT

Adolescent Developmental Practitioner in the field of Psychology Camille Swap says pushing child academic development too early can damage their long term development and cause mental burnout. She believes it's time for a new approach.

CHILDREN'S AUTHORITY ON CHILD CARE

CHILDREN'S AUTHORITY ON CHILD CARE

September is recognised as Adoption and Foster Care Awareness month and the Children's Authority wants to raise awareness on these systems for persons who want to make a positive difference in a child's life.

Exousia dedicates mas to founding member

Exousia dedicates mas to founding member

For one medium sized mas band, the return of Carnival next year is bringing them hope for being back on the road, as they continue to mourn the loss of one of their founding members.