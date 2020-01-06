The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is questioning the Education Minister's assurance that only three schools will not be reopened on Monday - the first day of new school term.
TTUTA on re-opening of school
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A hitch free start of the new school term, that has been the consensus of education officials as the nation's students hit schools for the first time in 2020.
Imagine trying to contact your relatives via telephone without success, and upon paying a visit, discovering that their lives had been snuffed out by a person or persons unknown.
Coach of the National Football Team Terry Fenwick says Trinidad and Tobago needs to get abreast with the times and abandon the old ways of playing football.
French Toast - it's the newest breakfast party on the Carnival landscape and the first one to kick off the season. Our crew touched down at the event on Sunday morning and have the highlights.
Sprinters Kelly-Ann Baptiste and Jareem Richards took home top honours at the NAAA's sports awards over the weekend.
Education Minister Anthony Garcia says he is in talks with the Police Commissioner on beefing up security at the nation's schools.