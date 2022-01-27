The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association says it has myriad concerns about how learning will take place when schools reopen physically on February 7th for secondary school students in Forms One to Three, and primary school students in Standard Five, on a rotational basis.
TTUTA President Antoinia De Freitas tells TV6 it is their position that once teachers return to the classroom, they will no longer be conducting virtual sessions for these students.
She spoke with our reporter Rynessa Cutting.