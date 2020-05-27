The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association continues to hope for meaningful discussion with the Ministry of Education and stakeholders towards moving the CSEC and CAPE examinations to September, rather than in July as is being proposed by the Caribbean Examinations Council. Its President Antonia De Freitas is proposing four weeks of preparation by teachers during the July/August vacation. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

