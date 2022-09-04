TTUTA Expects Thousands To Heed Call

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association expects thousands of its members not to turn up for work on Monday. This is based on what it calls an unacceptable offer from the Chief Personnel Officer. 

A landslide which occurred along the North Oropouche Road overnight has marooned residents of at least three villages.

The authorities have been on the scene all day trying to resolve the problem

Nearly one hundred children have received assistance in the form of school supplies as the United National Congress hosted a back-to-school drive at the party's regional office in Tunapuna this weekend.