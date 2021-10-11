TTUTA is concerned about what it says is discrimination against unvaccinated students and the resultant impact on their education. That's just one of a host of issues which the Association intends to raise with the Ministry of Education once again, but TTUTA says at this time it cannot say whether it will be accepting the Ministry's invitation to meet this Wednesday, due to short notice. Rynessa Cutting reports.
TTUTA Concerned About Discrimination Against Unvax
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Trinidad and Tobago is spending just over $388,0002, U.S. or T.T. $2.6 million to acquire 60…
On Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported that the country had recorded seven more cases of…
Residents of Barrackpore and environs say they have reached their breaking point with the go…
Some restaurants and bars reopened on Monday under the Safe Zones initiative, however many e…
The T&T Members club Association reports a slow day for gaming but patrons and workers a…
The number of women contracting COVID-19 has increased, with the highest number over a one m…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- T&T To Buy 60,000 More Doses Of Sinopharm Vaccine
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 11th October 2021
- 2 Delta Deaths: Was Any Vaccinated?
- Mixed Reviews, As Restaurants & Bars Reopen
- Residents Lockdown Barrackpore
- Beyond The Tape- Friday 8th October 2021
- Tobago Safe Zones
- Preliminary Inquries To Be Abolished On Jan.2nd. 2022
- Parent Upset
- Three More Murders