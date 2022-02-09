Social distancing and sanitization are said to be just some of the challenges schools faced on reopening day, yesterday. These issues are among others highlighted by 2nd Vice President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association Kyrla Robertson.
She says it may seem like TTUTA is always trying to complain or stop or resist moves taken by the government but that is not the case, she says the Association just wants proper dialogue for the benefit of all parties.
Nicole M Romany has more