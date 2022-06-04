The Scrap Iron Dealers Association is calling for a meeting with the Ministers of Trade and Public Utilities to address the growing trend of copper theft. Across the country, more and more areas are being hit by thieves.. clearing out TSTT overhead lines.. and, more recently, above-ground WASA fittings. Speaking to reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh today, the association's president said they are willing to do whatever it takes.. to help put a stop to this criminal activity.

