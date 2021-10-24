TTSIDA Rallying Support

The Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association is pushing forward with their second attempt at holding a “drive for progress” motorcade early next month. The Scrap Iron Dealers say members are fed up of being victimized. The group told a press conference on Sunday morning that they have been lobbying to share in the removal of Petrotrin's assets, but say they are not being treated fairly with this and other major opportunities.

Opposition members say they will begin to rally support for their declaration of an October revolution. Speaking at their weekly media briefing this morning, Senator Wade Mark said they will be calling on the population to stand up against the government following it’s handling of the police service commission imbroglio.