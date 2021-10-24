TTSIDA Rallying Support

The Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association is pushing forward with their second attempt at holding a “drive for progress” motorcade early next month. The Scrap Iron Dealers say members are fed up of being victimized. The group told a press conference on Sunday morning that they have been lobbying to share in the removal of Petrotrin's assets, but say they are not being treated fairly with this and other major opportunities.
