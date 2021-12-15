The Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association continues to lobby support across the country to stand up against what they see as inequalities and unfair treatment by the government. The association says it is planning a massive protest, rally or march on a date to be announced, and called on anyone who feels slighted by the government to lend their support. The group was in La Brea this morning; our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was there and tells us more.

