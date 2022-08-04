Yet another case of stolen metals brings the Scrap Iron Industry in the limelight. This time, the Licensing and Transport Division has fallen prey to the frequent occurrences of stolen iron. The Ministry of Works and Transport has confirmed the theft of Iron beams and metals on its compound. In light of this, the President of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association is condemning the act of one of its members. Melissa Maynard reports.
