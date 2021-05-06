President of the Nurses Association, Idi Stuart, is telling the public: We don't have six more days - the system is already overwhelmed. Stuart says at this time, there is only one nurse to Forty-Five COVID patients in hospital, and that is just the tip of the iceberg. Rynessa Cutting has more on Stuart's interview on TV6's Morning Edition.
TTRNA: One Nurse To 45 COVID Patients
Rynessa Cutting
