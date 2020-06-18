TTRNA: IF IS RIOTS YOU WANT

Hundreds of nursing staff came out today at the San Fernando General Hospital, as protest action at the various health institutions entered its fourth consecutive day.
The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nursing Association has been demanding a meeting with the Minister of health to discuss the disbursement of all outstanding increments and gratuity in addition to hazard allowances and death benefits if someone dies in the line of duty.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was at the hospital where the union promised riots, if their concerns continue to be ignored.