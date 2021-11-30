Registered Nurses say there is a spillover of COVID patients into the general health care system. Idi Stuart, president of the association says up to 600 patients access care daily.
TTRNA: Covid patients spilling over into general health care system
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The following is a release issued by the US State Department on November 30, 2021.
Fourteen protesters have been arrested, as a protest involving hundreds of people took an un…
Divers, reef tour operators, restaurant owners, fishermen and people in other sectors affect…
Health officials around the world remain on high alert over the COVID-19 Omicron variant.