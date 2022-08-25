Five hundred dollars won't distract us. So says President of the TTRNA, Idi Stuart, in response to the Prime Minister's announcement that health workers can look forward to a special payment for their service during the pandemic. Stuart tells TV6, while nurses will be grateful for the payment, what they would appreciate even more is payment of outstanding gratuities and increments, along with prompt regularisation of tenure. Rynessa Cutting reports.
TTRNA: $500 WILL NOT DISTRACT US
Rynessa Cutting
