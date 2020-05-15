Now that the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority Bill has been passed in the Senate, it heads next to the Lower House to be debated. Once it garners the required support there, it will just be a matter of time before the Authority is brought into effect, which means, no more loopholes for tax-evaders, and several billion dollars added to government's coffers!
