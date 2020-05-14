TTPS VOWS TO TARGET FARMING BANDITS

Some farmers could soon be getting the right to bear firearms.
It comes on the heels of claims by Barrackpore farmers, that they've been victims of praedial larceny and violent attacks on numerous occasions.
The report, highlighted by TV6, prompted a former Agriculture Minister to get involved. And now, the Police Commissioner indicates that several strategic steps would be taken and priority would be given to ensuring that farmers are better able to defend their property and themselves. Alicia Boucher has the details.