A heavier police presence is needed for Santa Rosa and Pinto in Arima. That's a call from residents and the Arima MP at a townhall meeting Thursday evening. Meanwhile police say, they are working, and it is resulting in a drop in serious crime. Alicia Boucher tells us more.

