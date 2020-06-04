There is a significant decrease in the number of recorded sex crimes committed against women. But it doesn't necessarily mean that's a good thing according to the Police Service, which estimates that about three in every five women have been exposed to unwanted sexual advancements or attacks. In this regard, police are planning to establish a Sexual Offences Unit. The expectation is that it would change the way sex crimes are dealt with. Alicia Boucher has further details.
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A popular television host is being accused of being in a scuffle with someone he reportedly hired to do work for him.
29 Trinidad and Tobago Nationals working on Carnival Cruise-liners returned home a short while ago.
On May 25th the world witnessed a brutal murder by a Minneapolis Police Officer as he knelt on the neck of George Floyd, killing him, Floyd's death has sparked protests across the United States and even beyond its borders for ten days now.
Many Roman Catholics are faced with evolving and adapting to the new normal, as preventing the spread of COVID -19 continues to be a priority.
A group of 45 oilfield workers are pleading with the government to be granted entry into the country.
Red Force wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva says the upcoming England tour is just the motivation he needs to better himself as a cricketer.