There is a significant decrease in the number of recorded sex crimes committed against women. But it doesn't necessarily mean that's a good thing according to the Police Service, which estimates that about three in every five women have been exposed to unwanted sexual advancements or attacks. In this regard, police are planning to establish a Sexual Offences Unit. The expectation is that it would change the way sex crimes are dealt with. Alicia Boucher has further details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GARY: TTPS IS HIGHLY TRAINED

GARY: TTPS IS HIGHLY TRAINED

On May 25th the world witnessed a brutal murder by a Minneapolis Police Officer as he knelt on the neck of George Floyd, killing him, Floyd's death has sparked protests across the United States and even beyond its borders for ten days now.

DA SILVA PUMPED FOR ENGLAND

DA SILVA PUMPED FOR ENGLAND

Red Force wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva says the upcoming England tour is just the motivation he needs to better himself as a cricketer.