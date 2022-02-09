The Acting top cop says he is all for the use of body cameras by his police officers, and is seeking to promising an increase in the number of those cameras now in use by the police.
Juhel Browne reports.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Some carnival stakeholders are saying the monies allocated to carnival are not being spent i…
Some commuters were left stranded Wednesday morning, as the Public Transport Service Corpora…
The Acting top cop says he is all for the use of body cameras by his police officers, and is…
Added to the issue of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the country, the Ministry of Health is k…
A 23 year-old who complained to police that he was repeatedly raped and beaten by another ma…
Members of the Police Service's Professional Standards Bureau appeared before the Joint Sele…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription