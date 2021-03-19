TTPS Receive Boxing Equipment

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has announced that they've signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Trinidad Boxing Board of Control. The arrangement saw 40 police officers certified as coaches. Part of the initiative is also geared towards the promotion of the sport, such as, the distribution of boxing equipment to 11 local boxing gyms located in high risk areas.

