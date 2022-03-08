Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob confirms that the Police are investigating the Paria incident where 4 divers lost their lives. Jacob tells TV6 upon completion of the investigation the file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions who will determine whether criminal charges are applicable.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Minister of Gender and Child Affairs says the women of our country have made tremendous …
A retired police officer, who foiled an armed robbery, a math whiz, a veteran journalist and…
An infant girl is alive tonight due to the heroic efforts of her grandfather.
Soca Super Star Fay Ann Lyons says it is time society stop telling women how to dress and ho…
The President of the National Primary School Principals Association Carlene Hayes says steps…
Cabinet has approved the undertaking of a seroprevalence study in the country.