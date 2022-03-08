Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob confirms that the Police are investigating the Paria incident where 4 divers lost their lives. Jacob tells TV6 upon completion of the investigation the file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions who will determine whether criminal charges are applicable.

