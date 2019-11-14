It could be make, or break, by Thursday evening, for any potential criminal investigation into Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Cristopher Wiley's claims against the former administration.
While the current government insists the then government spied on citizens, and attempted to influence elections, the UNC maintains it's all fairytales.
The Attorney General has promised to bring Wiley to Trinidad at some point.
The TTPS, however, is making moves to speak to Wiley as soon as possible.
Reporter Joshua Seemungal has more.