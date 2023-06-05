The TTPS says after interviewing dozens of Venezuelan women detained at the Heliport Immigration Station in Chaguaramas recently, NO reports of sexual exploitation were made. Head of the Special Victim's Unit Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne made the comment during a joint National Security press conference on Sunday afternoon. She was part of a panel of Immigration and National Security personnel called together to address public's concerns over media reports of an on-going court matter involving a Venezuelan woman and allegations of rape by coast guard officers during her detention back in April.
TTPS: No Reports Of Sexual Abuse At Heliport
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
