The Police Service has launched Operation DEER. It's the Christmas anti-crime plan for the city of Port of Spain. Police say they are confident the plan will be effective. Meanwhile, the Port of Spain Mayor wants more accountability from the police. Reporter Alicia Boucher and Cameraman Immanuel Nunez bring you the details.

