A flawed report, one hundred and fifty thousand dollars, and three years later, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has launched his own investigation into the Darryl Smith matter, but investigators are not just looking into allegations of harassment, the TTPS will also probe whether there was an attempt to cover up such allegations and if so, find those so responsible. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Agricultural Society Report

Agricultural Society Report

The president of the Agricultural Society says she has only today received a copy of a report from the Central Audit Committee of the Ministry of Finance.

Combating Illiteracy Part 1

Combating Illiteracy Part 1

Literacy remains at an alarming low level in T&T, with underperforming students, especially males, continuously left behind. 