A flawed report, one hundred and fifty thousand dollars, and three years later, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has launched his own investigation into the Darryl Smith matter, but investigators are not just looking into allegations of harassment, the TTPS will also probe whether there was an attempt to cover up such allegations and if so, find those so responsible. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.
TTPS Considering If To Investigate Darryl Smith
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
