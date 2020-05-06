The Police Service closes two high profile investigations; one involving Cambridge Analytica and the other, political allegations of international fraud. Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says, they amounted to a waste of time and money. Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTPS SOUTH GIVES TO THE NEEDY

TTPS SOUTH GIVES TO THE NEEDY

Officers from across Area-East of the southern division police service came together and sponsored 50 charity hampers for needy families in their communities.