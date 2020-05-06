The Police Service closes two high profile investigations; one involving Cambridge Analytica and the other, political allegations of international fraud. Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says, they amounted to a waste of time and money. Alicia Boucher has the details.
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner has thrashed the idea of a CONCACAF orchestrated Caribbean Pro League.
Police officers in Sangre Grande received two separate donations meant to help them safe as they serve on the frontline in the war on COVID 19.
He's not getting carried away, but instead taking it in his stride.
Officers from across Area-East of the southern division police service came together and sponsored 50 charity hampers for needy families in their communities.
We focus on local team Challengers Volleyball Club, that plays in domestic competition.
Clinical therapist and traumatologist Hanif Benjamin underscored that individuals need to take deliberate action...