Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith admits - the TTPS would appreciate much more support from the Regiment during this State of Emergency. But he says, he would never publicly criticise another arm of the protective services. However the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association is taking a less diplomatic approach to the situation, and it's calling out the Regiment for its quote "minimal support." Rynessa Cutting reports.
TTPS_Calls Out Army For Minimal Support
Rynessa Cutting
