Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith admits - the TTPS would appreciate much more support from the Regiment during this State of Emergency. But he says, he would never publicly criticise another arm of the protective services. However the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association is taking a less diplomatic approach to the situation, and it's calling out the Regiment for its quote "minimal support." Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobago Records 7th Death

Tobago Records 7th Death

Tobago recorded its 7th covid19 death since the start of the pandemic, with a record forty-two covid19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The latest victim, Carmen Yorke of Bon Accord Tobago.