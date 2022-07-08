Over 50 police officers have been SUSPENDED so far, this year.
This confirmation is coming from Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob.
HE was speaking at the official opening of the St. Clair Police Station, today.
Rynessa Cutting has more.
Over 50 police officers have been SUSPENDED so far, this year.
This confirmation is coming from Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob.
HE was speaking at the official opening of the St. Clair Police Station, today.
Rynessa Cutting has more.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Tonight, MOURNERS are remembering... 17-year-old ISIAH ROBERTS as an aspiring young man, who…
Health Secretary Dr. Faith B. Yisrael says there is no MonkeyPox in Tobago but the Division …
THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is accusing the PDP-led administration of deceiving the pe…
On the heels of the latest police-involved killings Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is issui…
If you're due to RENEW your driver's permit you'll now be getting a Drivers licence.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription