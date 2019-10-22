TTPost Addresses Changes to Addresses

TTPost will soon adopt international standards for the postal addresses, set by The Universal Postal Union which sets the standards worldwide. TTPOST began rolling out new address and postal codes since 2011 and will continue until most, if not all local addresses that need updating is up to international standards. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

