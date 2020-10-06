Following the budget President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Brian Lewis has made a call for leaders of the respective Sporting Organisations to take the charge in tackling Covid19. Lewis says while they are making provisions for athletes, administrators need to accept part of the burden as well.

