TTOC On New Date

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Brian Lewis believed the date was not particularly ideal but he felt it was necessary. He thinks some changes will need to be made to accommodate the games, but overall he felt it was a fair choice.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tobago has recorded its 3rd positive COVID-19 case, that of a 69 year old man, with no travel history, seen by a private doctor and sent with a referral for further management.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Brian Lewis believed the date was not particularly ideal but he felt it was necessary.
For the past few weeks COVID-19 cases coming into the healthcare system have been attached to a travel history as well as primary and secondary contact.
A prediction of financial hemorrhaging for some members of the business community due to the partial lockdown.
Shocking video goes viral and an investigation is launched into an incident captured on camera, showing members of the TTPS and Defence Force bullying and threatening an unidentified man.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Prime Minister’s brother passes
- Tobago Workers Afraid
- Past 7 Days on 6!
- Here's the list of Essential Services from Monday 30th
- 3rd COVID-19 death
- Griffith: Police won’t shy away
- T&T Prays For Covid19 Relief
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 27th March 2020
- Include Trade Unions On Essentials List
- TTPS arrested bar owner for operating bar during COVID-19 pandemic