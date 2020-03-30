President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Brian Lewis believed the date was not particularly ideal but he felt it was necessary. He thinks some changes will need to be made to accommodate the games, but overall he felt it was a fair choice.

Tobago Records Third Case Of COVID-19

Tobago has recorded its 3rd positive COVID-19 case, that of a 69 year old man, with no travel history, seen by a private doctor and sent with a referral for further management.

TTOC On New Date

Local Cases In TT Of COVID-19

For the past few weeks COVID-19 cases coming into the healthcare system have been attached to a travel history as well as primary and secondary contact. 