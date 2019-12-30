To the TTOC Awards.

Cycling stole the spotlight as Nicholas Paul and Teniel Campbell were named Sportsman and woman of the Year at last evening's function at the Hyatt.

Here's a wrap.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sorry my darling

Sorry my darling

Sorry my darling. It's Police Commissioner Gary Griffith's apology to his wife, Nicole.

Health Tips For 2020

Health Tips For 2020

With 2020 fast approaching, many of us seem to make the same New Year's resolutions as the previous year eat healthier, exercise regularly and lose weight.

TTUTA Confident Following Meeting With CPO

TTUTA Confident Following Meeting With CPO

Things are looking brighter for the teaching profession heading into 2020, this from the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association Antonia De Freitas .

Old Boys Football Match

Old Boys Football Match

Once the names El Dorado and Arima Senior Comprehensive were a force in schools football and got the respect from the East Zone as well as the rest of the league.