The T&T Medical Association endorses an investigation as vile, racists Voice Notes by a doctor goes viral .

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Saddam Speaks On Patriotic Energies Bid

Saddam Speaks On Patriotic Energies Bid

Member of Parliament for Barataria/ San Juan Saddam Hosein believes that the difficulties being encountered in the bid by Patriotic Energies and Technologies Limited for the Petrotrin Refinery could have been avoided had there been Public Procurement Legislation.

Angostura Adopts A School , Donates 55 Laptops

Angostura Adopts A School , Donates 55 Laptops

Angostura Holdings Company Limited has responded to the Ministry of Education's call to Adopt a School in its effort to leave no child behind in the face of the ongoing Pandemic and has donated 55 laptops to be used by form 4 and form 5 students in 18 secondary schools.

Minister On Ferry

Minister On Ferry

The fast ferry the APT James, has been handed over to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.

Vasant Willing to Talk to Kamla About UNC Unity

Vasant Willing to Talk to Kamla About UNC Unity

The UNC's internal elections are due to take place in just over a month's time.

And, Vasant Bharath, who launched is bid for the party's political leadership last week says he is willing to discuss the issue of unity within the party with its present leader.