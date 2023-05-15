TTMA ON ILLCIT TRADE

One of the country's largest businesses groups is heaping praise on the efforts by authorities to reduce illicit trade. The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association says the depth of the problem is far-reaching and research shows that it also has linkages to money laundering, human trafficking and other acts of crime. The Association hopes that more resources would be pumped into those tasked with dealing with such matters.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
One of the country's largest businesses groups is heaping praise on the efforts by authoriti…
About 20 people from four households had to be evacuated overnight following an oil spill i…
The proposed Trial by Judge Alone Bill 2023 continues to be a talking point in legal circles.
The Minister of Rural Development and Local Government says that the State has today receive…
Another cry for help from the Association representing Scrap Iron Dealers. Its President tel…
RBC Trinidad and Tobago partnered with Habitat TT on Monday, to provide a Community Garden H…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- POLE DANCING IS A SPORT
- MASSY CELEBRATES 100 YEARS
- Morning Edition: 15th May 2023
- MOE SUSPENDS NURSING PROGRAMME
- UNC: Who’s Impregnating Girls IN Children’s Home
- Fazeer’s View On Darren Sammy
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 12th May 2023
- 3 Detained In Maloney Police Exercise
- MEIGHOO WE WANT TO KNOW
- PM Receives Howard University Honorary Doctorate