One of the country's largest businesses groups is heaping praise on the efforts by authorities to reduce illicit trade. The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association says the depth of the problem is far-reaching and research shows that it also has linkages to money laundering, human trafficking and other acts of crime. The Association hopes that more resources would be pumped into those tasked with dealing with such matters.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTMA ON ILLCIT TRADE

TTMA ON ILLCIT TRADE

One of the country's largest businesses groups is heaping praise on the efforts by authoriti…

FYZABAD OIL SPILL

FYZABAD OIL SPILL

​About 20 people from four households had to be evacuated overnight following an oil spill i…

HABITAT BETHEL PROJECT

HABITAT BETHEL PROJECT

RBC Trinidad and Tobago partnered with Habitat TT on Monday, to provide a Community Garden H…