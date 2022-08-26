Pumpkin and beetroot pancake mixes and biodegradable products and cleaning solutions are some of the unique items on display at this year's Trade and Investment Convention, put on by the TTMA. Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is calling for more of this type of innovation in manufacturing. Meantime the TTMA is encouraging farmers to get into more pineapple and other fruit-farming. Rynessa Cutting has more.
TTMA CALLS FOR MORE FRUIT FARMING
Rynessa Cutting
