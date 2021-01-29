Tourism in the Caribbean has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Tourism Trinidad Limited is showing locals a new way to 'staycation' and explore our own backyard. Seigonie Mohammed and cameraman Immanuel Nunez bring us this report.
TTL Staycation Caroni Tour
Seigonie Mohammed
