The Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service is urging citizens to practice fire safety this Christmas. They say incidents tend to spike around this time, and it is important that people take extra precautions when installing Christmas lights and/or lighting fireworks. The Southern Division on Saturday put on a children's treat in San Fernando, and announced that very soon they will be putting on a special nighttime surprise across many communities in South. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us exactly what that will be.
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service is urging citizens to practice fire safety this Christmas.
West Indies got a pair of brilliant centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope to claim a eight wicket win over Indian today.
The Dennis Lawrence era is over. This after he was axed in one of a number of changes announced following the TTFA's Board meeting yesterday.
A deadly shootout in Central this morning between bandits and the police. Officers successfully foiled a home invasion in Charlieville,
Given what he calls the island's non-formal economy, Tobagonians are suffering as a result of the demonetisation of the old $100 bill, according to Watson Duke.
Yvette Leonard...it's a name you may have likely forgotten. Last December, TV6 News got a call from 71-year-old Yvette saying she was lonely, and in need of help.