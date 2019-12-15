TTFS: Have A Fire Safe Christmas from

The Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service is urging citizens to practice fire safety this Christmas. They say incidents tend to spike around this time, and it is important that people take extra precautions when installing Christmas lights and/or lighting fireworks. The Southern Division on Saturday put on a children's treat in San Fernando, and announced that very soon they will be putting on a special nighttime surprise across many communities in South. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us exactly what that will be.

