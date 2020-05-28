Sidelined Trinidad and Tobago Football Association President William Wallace has given FIFA a new deadline to settle the battle for control of the local football body. He's asking for a response by Friday, that's Friday 29th May. The letter is one of several of exchanges over the past few months between FIFA and TTFA. TV6 got a copy of some of the exchanges between William Wallace and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The latest of which by Wallace aims to settle the matter out of court.
