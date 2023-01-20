The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association announced today their intention to kick off league football after Carnival. They have named Colin Wharfe as the CEO of the tournament but several details are still to be ratified.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In what was to have been an expected development on Friday, Christine Kangaloo was voted as …
The Opposition Leader says, whoever were the three Opposition members, who spoilt their ball…
The Airports Authority staged a full-scale emergency Exercise at the ANR Robinson Internatio…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 20th January 2023
- RESIDENTS IRATE AS HDC DEMOLISHES STRUCTURES
- KAMLA SAYS 3 UNC MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT MUST MAKE PEACE WITH GOD
- SHUKLA ON SHINE
- KANGALOO NEXT PRES BUT UNC HAD 3 SPOILT BALLOTS
- CRACKDOWN ON GANGS IN MALONEY, PINTO
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 19th January 2023
- AIRPORT EMERGENCY DRILL
- OWTU AND THA
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 18th January 2023