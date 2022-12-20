Cyclist Nicholas Paul continues to shine in 2022. On Saturday night he continued to reap the rewards of his hard work by winning the Most Outstanding Cyclist of the Year Award at the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation Award Ceremony. Over 25 awards were given out at the function held at the Veledrome in Couva.

