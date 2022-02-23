Cricket gets the go ahead. As Wednesday the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket launched their Interzone Under-19 cricket tournament. The competition marks the return for team sports ever since the pandemic put a halt to sporting activities. It's a moment officials welcomed with open arms.

