Well apart from gym owners, the Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilding Federation will also be looking on to see what the government's approach will be moving forward. President of the TTBBF Susanna Hadad says the outcome will greatly impact on the upcoming National Bodybuilding Championships.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTBBF WAITS ON THE PM

TTBBF WAITS ON THE PM

Well apart from gym owners, the Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilding Federation will also be looking on to see what the government's approach will be moving forward.

GAS EXPLOSION IN JOHN DIAL

GAS EXPLOSION IN JOHN DIAL

A woman, two children and a teenaged boy are tonight hospitalised in Trinidad, following a gas explosion at a house in John Dial Tobago. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

LABOUR DAY WRAP

LABOUR DAY WRAP

The annual Labour Day celebration in Fyzabad is usually a showing of strength in numbers by the various trade union movements across the country.

GYMS CONTEMPLATE APPOINTMENT SYSTEM

GYMS CONTEMPLATE APPOINTMENT SYSTEM

As Gyms prepare for their re-opening on Monday many are contemplating an appointment system to deal with the one-hour restriction on your work out. 

DUMAS BLACK LIVES MATTER

DUMAS BLACK LIVES MATTER

Even as Labour Day celebrations continued today, former head of the public service Reginald Dumas is emphasizing that black lives matter.