TT WOMEN PREVIEW

Trinidad and Tobago's Women Footballers are hoping to get off on a winning note in their first match of their CONCACAF Women's World Cup qualifier. T&T will be playing against Nicaragua from 3pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. The players are eager for the encounter as they aim to win.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It's the second widespread power outage in as many months, here's a summary of how you, our …
President of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation, Ainsley King says the organisat…
The lights literally went off all over Trinidad on Wednesday due to a power outage that affe…
The Central Administrative Services Tobago ,CAST, has launched its new website and is digiti…
Trinidad and Tobago's Women Footballers are hoping to get off on a winning note in their fir…
Tobago attorney Natasha Brown-Alleyne is calling on citizens to use their time wisely during…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MORE ON THE POWER OUTAGE
- PUBLIC UTLITIES MINISTER ON POWER OUTAGE
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 15th February 2022
- SORT Out, NOTF In
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 14th February 2022
- MAN DIES AFTER COMPLAINING OF RAPE, BEATINGS
- Morning Edition: 16th February 2022
- TUCO:WE ARE TAKING A STAND
- PUSHBACK MOVEMENT IN SANDO
- MINISTER ON NEW WEBSITE