Trinidad and Tobago's Women Footballers are hoping to get off on a winning note in their first match of their CONCACAF Women's World Cup qualifier. T&T will be playing against Nicaragua from 3pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. The players are eager for the encounter as they aim to win.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TT WOMEN PREVIEW

TT WOMEN PREVIEW

Trinidad and Tobago's Women Footballers are hoping to get off on a winning note in their fir…

BOOK LAUNCHED

BOOK LAUNCHED

Tobago attorney Natasha Brown-Alleyne is calling on citizens to use their time wisely during…